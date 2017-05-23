Tipperary Schools Mobile Library Service to support children with literacy problems

A new replacement Schools Mobile Library vehicle was launched in the midst of children and teachers at Kilsheelan National School by cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose, earlier today (May 23).

The Schools Mobile visits 150 primary schools in County Tipperary three times per year, administered by a dedicated schools librarian who works closely with primary school teachers to provide guidance and advice regarding children’s literature, reading and literacy support.

The Schools Mobile Service provides a range of titles to support teachers in their day to day activities, and this integrated approach ensures there are strong links between schools, the public library service and the community at large.

“This is vital in the development of child literacy, and in particular, in the provision of supports for children with literacy problems,” Tipperary County Council highlighted.

“In 2016, there were 17,000 visits to the Schools Mobile by primary school children who borrowed over 45,000 books. Tipperary County Council received 100% grant aid funding from the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government in the sum of €100,000 to cover the cost of fitting out this new Mobile Library”.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose noted: " We are proud of the strong tradition of our Schools Library Service in Tipperary. We have committed considerable staffing and financial resources for nearly 50 years to providing a high quality book lending service to our schools.

“Tipperary County Council Library service is committed to assisting schools to improve achievement and raise standards, particularly in terms of literacy".

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath, added: "The Schools Mobile Library Service is a proven example of using an integrated approach between the Library Service and Primary Schools in the development of child literacy. “Tipperary County Council will continue to provide a high quality Library Service for the whole of Tipperary, and the provision of this vehicle underlines our commitment to the schools and children of the county.”