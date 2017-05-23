Devastation in Tipperary after “absolutely disgusting” Manchester Arena terrorist attack at Ariana Grande concert

Communities across South Tipperary and Waterford stand united with the people of Manchester following an act of terrorism on Monday night (May 23).

The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena, who died after detonating an improvised explosive device at the end of US singer Ariana Grande’s concert, killing 22 people including an eight year and leaving 59 others injured.

The attacker has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, with Isis claiming responsibility for the Manchester atrocity.

People across South Tipperary and Waterford took to Twitter to pay tribute to all those killed and injured in the atrocity.

Dillon...‏ @DillonS1997: Imagine thinking your mate/sibling/child was off out for a great night at a concert only for them never to come home...horrible stuff

Shauna Power ♡‏ @Shauna_Px: These terror attacks are absolutely terrifying

Glenn Daniels‏ @SirGlennDaniels: Some seriously twisted and delusional people in the word to continue doing stuff like that #ManchesterArena #Manchester

Jade Walsh‏ @jadeywalsh2: I'll never understand what the hell is wrong with the world.#Manchester

Aoife Cooney‏ @cooney_aoife: The fact that they could target a place that was full of teenagers and children is absolutely disgusting #Manchester

Stitchaaaaayyyyy!!‏ @SeanDowley12: Heartbreaking

