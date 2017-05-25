Tommy Bowe talks Cristiano Ronaldo on Tipperary visit

Irish rugby star Tommy Bowe left fans dazzled when he visited the Premier County to promote his Lloyd & Pryce footwear collection.

Crowds gathered at Meany’s Shoes in Carrick-on-Suir back in February 2016 to meet the Grand Slam winner, who posed for photos, signed jerseys and chatted with everyone from true rugby fans and young players to swooning female admirers.

Bowe was delighted with the turnout and popularity of his shoe collection amongst the community. “It’s great coming to a town like Carrick-on-Suir and meeting the locals,” the 33-year-old winger told The Nationalist.

Bowe said he wasn’t trying to compete with Real Madrid galáctico Cristiano Ronaldo by branching into fashion, before labelling the Portuguese hitman’s collection “very impressive”.