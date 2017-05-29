Clonmel's Eiren McLoughin lands top Dublin scholarship

Clonmel’s Eiren McLoughin is about to start an exciting new chapter in her life.

Eiren recently finished an honours degree in Creative Multimedia at Limerick Institute of Technology Clonmel and applied for the Extreme Blue Internship with IBM in Dublin.

Competition was very high with only two front end developers positions in the Dublin team, but Eiren was talented enough to make the cut. She cannot wait to start her new position in June.

Eamon Dalton, course leader of the BSc in Multimedia, is also thrilled for Eiren. “From first year she showed an aptitude for using creativity and technology to solve problems and we all wish her well,” he adds.