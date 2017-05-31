Clonmel woman (29) fighting cancer gets married in Dublin hospital

A very ill Clonmel woman got married in hospital last weekend.

Fighting non-hodgkins lymphoma, brave Brig Cahill (29) married her beloved David Cronin in St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

The phenomenal people of Clonmel and surrounding areas took to the streets recently for a 5km run/walk to raise much needed funds to send Brig to the UK for life-saving treatment.

Brig dedicated herself to RehabCare at Bridgewater House in Clonmel for eight years, supporting people with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities.

Rehabcare, along with her other friends and family, felt it was their turn to support Brig and organised the event which raised €4,000.

The local community came out in force to help Brig fight on.

“It is with great pleasure and gratitude to thank you all for your generosity and donations/sponsorship towards our 5km walk/run for Brig Cahill,” organisers say.

“We raised an amazing €4,000. We cannot thank everyone enough for your generosity and also the commitment. We thankfully got to go visit Brig on Tuesday 30th May in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, and handed the money over to the new couple, Mr. and Mrs. Cronin. We are forever grateful,” they add.

Brig's friends and family have set up a Go Fund Me page to try raise enough to cover Brig travelling to the UK for treatment and to Lourdes in September.