Tipperary woman runs mini marathon for families of babies with life-limiting conditions

Ballyporeen’s Emma Sisk joined tens of thousands who took to the streets of Dublin for the VHI Women's Mini Marathon earlier this week.

Emma was one of over 35 women who represented the LoveBoth project, with proceeds raised going towards projects that assist families of babies diagnosed with life-limiting conditions.

The LoveBoth runners wore t-shirts with the message 'Pro-Woman, Pro-Baby, Pro-Life' emblazoned on the back.

Emma was delighted to finish her first mini marathon in a time of 55 minutes, 45 seconds.

“Four months ago I couldn't run for more than two minutes, but it’s something I put my mind to and trained hard for," Emma admits.

"I wanted to run all 10k to raise awareness of the LoveBoth Project [which is] something I am very passionate about,” she adds.