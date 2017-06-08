Tipperary man breaks barriers in London and Manchester

Dundrum AC’s Kevin Moore continued his fine form at the British Athletics League meet in Manchester last weekend.

Representing Brighton and Hove City AC, Moore broke the 15 minute barrier for 5,000m in a time of 14:59.89.

Moore is thrilled with his new personal best (PB) time, having only recorded a new best less than two weeks previous at Eltham by 14 seconds.

He hit the ground running at the Vitality London 10,000 last month, placing 46th out of a field of 12,500 runners in 31:48.

Dundrum AC are very proud of Kevin’s latest achievements.

John Buckley 5k

Three Dundrum AC athletes competed in the recent John Buckley 5k which was part of the Cork BHAA road series. First home for the club was 27th Gareth McGlinchey 16:35, followed by 37th Michael J Ryan 16:52 and 46th Michael Ryan 17:05.

Holycross 5k fun run

Ten Dundrum AC ladies took part in St. Michael's National School in Holycross 5k fun run recently.

Linda Grogan placed 15th overall and 1st lady in 19:37. Fit4Life results included Tracie O'Dwyer in 47th with a PB of 24:56, 64th Elaine Murphy 26:56 taking 1 minute 3 seconds off her previous PB, 68th Caroline Dawdry 27:20 taking 3 minutes 14 seconds off her previous PB, 69th Christina Fryday 27:20, 80th Patricia Moloney 29:12 taking 30 seconds off her previous PB, 82nd Catriona Sadlier 29:17 taking 2 mins 10 seconds off her previous PB, 86th Colette Alley 29:32, 90th Grainne O'Dwyer 30:56, and 96th Margaret Carroll 32:55 taking 4 minutes 41 seconds off her previous PB.

Deadman's 5 Mile

Dermot Hayes placed 8th overall and 1st in the over 50 category in a time of 27:42 at Deadman's 5 Mile, hosted by Carrick-on-Suir AC Roadrunners as part of the 3 Counties Challenge.

More to follow...