Tipperary soccer kids experience Aviva Stadium magic

Tipperary sides Killenaule/Moyglass and Newport Town were part of eight clubs who got to experience the magic of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin recently as they took part in the Aviva Soccer Sisters Festival of Football.

The clubs got the chance to take part in the festival after they hosted Aviva Soccer Sisters at Easter this year, and got to walk out on the hallowed turf of the Aviva Stadium.

The clubs were joined by several Republic of Ireland women’s senior internationals including Rianna Jarrett, Aine O’Gorman and underage international Lauryn O’Callaghan, along with the FAI’s Head of Women’s Football Sue Ronan.

The clubs took part in four rotating skills zones on the pitch that tested their passing, dribbling, shooting, and attacking and defensive drills. The players also played small sided games and practised putting the ball in the Aviva net.

They then had a meet and greet with some of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team and Sue Ronan where they were presented with medals for taking part.