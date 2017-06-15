County Tipperary Business Awards are open for nominations

County Tipperary Chamber, in association with event sponsor Limerick Institute of Technology and media partners Iconic News and Tipp FM, are delighted to have launched the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards 2017 which are now open for nominations.

The first ever County Tipperary Business Awards provides the opportunity to celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level to multi-nationals across County Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.

The County Tipperary Business Awards black tie gala dinner will be held in the four star Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 13th October.

The awards categories are as follows:

Best Start Up Business

Best SME (Less than 75 employees)

Best Family Business

Best Large Business (greater than 75 employees)

Best Corporate Social Responsibility/Contribution to the Community

Best Social Media and Digital Marketing

Best Customer Services Provider

Best Retail, Hospitality & Tourism Business

Best Sports, Arts & Culture

Best Food & Agri Business

Best Training & Development Business

Is there a company or organisation that you believe deserves recognition in their respective fields that you would like to personally nominate? Equally do you feel that your business or organisation deserves to be nominated? If so self-nominations are actively encouraged.

Closing date for applications wis June 30th and then the shortlisting process will begin.

For ticket information ,award categories, criteria and application process visit www.countytipperarychamber.com.