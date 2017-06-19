Double gold for Tipperary man in Cork

Three Dundrum AC athletes competed at the Munster Senior and Master Track and Field Championship at Cork Institute of Technology recently. Dermot Hayes struck double gold in the men's over 50 category, winning the 1,500m in 4:48.10 and the 3,000m in 10:03.91.

Liam O'Dwyer competed in four events in the men's over 65 category. He won silver in the high jump (1.05m) and bronze in the shot putt (3.11m). He placed 4th in both the discus (14.95m) and hammer (16.25m) contests. Michèal O'Beirne also competed in four events in the men's over 85 category. He won triple Gold in the javelin (5.90m), discus (16.35m) and weight for distance (2.92m). He also won silver in the shot putt (3.11m).

Thoroughbred Run

Dundrum AC’s Ausra Mackeviciute placed 67th overall and 8th Lady in 1:44:05 at the Thoroughbred Run Kildare half marathon recently.

Runway Run

Fit4Life’s Mary Shanahan placed 356th in 27:07 and Christina Fryday came 376th in 27:28 at the Bank of Ireland Runway Run at Shannon Airport recently.

Michael Cahill 5k

Hosted by Coolquill AC, the 20th annual Michael Cahill 5k was held on Friday 16th June in Ballingarry in stifling hot conditions. 11 Dundrum AC athletes competed at the event, with Dermot Hayes continuing his fine form from the Munster Track and Field Championships with a strong 3rd place finish in 17:06. He was followed by 4th Martin Keane (17:47), 9th John Shanahan (18:12), 28th Tommy Byrnes (19:36), 32nd Noel Casey (20:14). 37th Laura Armstrong (20:40, 3rd lady), 44th Donal Keane (21:04), 47th Kevin McCarthy (21:18), 54th Brian Devitt (21:47), 57th Mary Keane (22:00) and 65th Jerry Hayes (22:56).

Memorial 10k

Hosted by Bilboa AC, the Ger Mullane Memorial 10k was held on Friday 16th June in Cappamore, Co. Limerick, in stifling hot conditions.

Six Dundrum AC athletes competed, with Colm Bradshaw (36:20) first home for the club in 7th place. Other Dundrum AC results included 10th Michael Ryan (37:01), 18th Stephen Ryan (39:11), 28th Linda (41:27, 1st lady), 30th Tony Delaney (41:35) and 53rd Mairead Julian (45:32, 5th lady, 2nd lady over 40).