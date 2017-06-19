Fiesta in Tipperary for Spanish tourists

A group of Spanish journalists thoroughly enjoyed soaking up all that Tipperary has to offer recently.

The group of online and print media journalists, with a total circulation of over 3.5 million, visited the Rock of Cashel and had dinner at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel in Cahir before exploring counties Wexford, Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork.

They discovered why the country is a must-visit destination from their adventure around Ireland's Ancient East region.

The trip was hosted by Fáilte Ireland in conjunction with Tourism Ireland.