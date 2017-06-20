Clonmel girls to represent Ireland at Dance World Cup in Germany

Four exceptional Clonmel dancers will proudly fly the flag for Ireland at the 2017 Dance World Cup Finals in Germany from June 24 to July 1.

Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel’s Luiza Forte (16) and Molly Hogan (17), along with Presentation’s Vera Lambert (15) and Powerstown National School’s Rachel O’Shea (12) are planning an Irish triumph in Offenbach.

Stars of the acclaimed On Your Toes Dance Academy at Crann Ard on the Fethard road, the local girls are “very excited” to be the only dancers from Ireland competing at the finals.

They say the purpose built studios at On Your Toes in Clonmel has allowed them to excel on the dance floor.

Guided by dance teachers, twin sisters Gillian Hewitt Fitzgerald and Majella Hewitt Forte, Team Ireland will be up against some of the finest young dancers in the world.

Confidence is high in the Tipperary exclusive Team Ireland camp, with the girls bonding over training sessions at On Your Toes in the weeks building up to the dancing showpiece.

“The girls have been training up to three times a week at On Your Toes and have also been practising at home,” dancer instructor Gillian tells The Nationalist.

“They are all really good friends and are very excited to be the only dancers from Ireland competing in Germany,” Gillian continues.

Team Ireland are participating in the modern quad category. In addition, Luiz, Molly and Vera are taking part in the junior modern and show dance sections, while Rachel takes on the same events in the children’s category.

Rachel isn't new to the world stage, having won a gold medal in the modern section at the 2015 Dance World Cup Finals. Rachel also showcased her talent at Abby Lee Dance Company in Los Angeles after receiving a scholarship that same year, and hopes to use her experience to guide Team Ireland in Germany. “I’ve been dancing on my own the past two years, so I’m delighted to have the others on board this time,” Rachel smiles.

Team Ireland wish to thank their sponsors - ABP Cahir, Spectrum Dance Events and Clonmel Meats - for all their support in the build up to the eagerly anticipated Dance World Cup Finals.

Gillian and Majella have harnessed a talented crop since coming to fruition in 1989, and hope that their current bright stars will follow in the footsteps of On Your Toes hall of fame.

Boyband star Dayl Cronin, Funny Girls in Blackpool dancer Damien Guthrie, cruise ship performer Kiya Donlan, London based dance extraordinaire Majella Louise Fitzgerald, Little Mix tribute band member Shannon Cairns and The Bodyguard Musical’s Lucy Fitzgerald have all made a name for themselves overseas.

Best of luck in Germany girls!