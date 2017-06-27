Carrick-on-Suir residents take to the stage for a great cause

A fun benefit night to help raise funds for remembrance plaques was organised by Ballylynch Residents Association and held at Connors Live in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday 24th June.

The karaoke night was a huge success as residents, friends and family came out in force to support the event.

Many took to the stage and sang the night away, with a lucky few thrilled to win sponsored prizes.

Spot prize winners on the night included Daryl Walsh (best singer), Jonathan Barrett, Denise Crowe, Christine Power, Joe Power, Margo Crowe, Eugene Fleming, Richie Flynn, Aoife Walsh, Lee O'Callaghan, Tina Walsh, Leanne McCarthy, Paddy Smith, Jacqueline Roche, Helen Kerwick, Robbie Waters and Karl Malone.

The event raised a total of €1,130.89 which will go towards funds already raised by the Ballylynch Residents to help with the purchase of plaques for the planned remembrance garden in the residential estate.

David Griffin, Eamonn Power, Alan Cooke, Liamie Cooke, Margo Kavanagh, Trevor Kiely, Gillian Kiely and Robbie Waters.

The committee of Lee Roche (chairperson), Anne Marie Torpey (secretary), and Des Ryan and Pauline Kenny (co-treasurers) thank everyone for their tremendous support. They thank Gillian Kiely for providing the venue and spot prizes for the benefit night. Ballylynch Residents Association wish Gillian and her staff the best for future.

They thank Tipperary County Council’s Fiona Crotty and Carmel McKenna from South Tipperary Development Company who helped source funds, all the sponsors for their kind contributions, and Darren Waters for supplying and engraving the plaques for the memorial garden.

A special mass and events are planned for August this year to commemorate Ballylynch residents who passed away from 1970-2017.