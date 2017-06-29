Clonmel woman takes charge of Red Cross





Clonmel's



Michele Meagher has been appointed unit officer in charge of Clonmel Red Cross.Michele has been a volunteer with the Irish Red Cross for over 35 years and previously held the role in the 1990s.Michele takes over the Clonmel unit from John Walsh at a very exciting time as they prepare to receive their new ambulance in the coming weeks, a project that has been successful due to donations by the people of South Tipperary, and the granting of €80,000 from National Lottery funding.

Michele's role will be to ensure members are trained in first aid and life saving skills, coordinate ambulance and first aid cover for events, and coordinate their wheelchair accessible minibus. Michele will also be the primary liaison officer for statutory authorities should they require Clonmel Red Cross assistance.



Require first aid or ambulance cover for an event? Contact Michele on 087-9146081.