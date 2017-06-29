Clonmel woman takes charge of Red Cross
New unit officer Michele Meagher
Michele Meagher.
Clonmel's Michele has been a volunteer with the Irish Red Cross for over 35 years and previously held the role in the 1990s.
Michele takes over the Clonmel unit from John Walsh at a very exciting time as they prepare to receive their new ambulance in the coming weeks, a project that has been successful due to donations by the people of South Tipperary, and the granting of €80,000 from National Lottery funding.
Require first aid or ambulance cover for an event? Contact Michele on 087-9146081.
