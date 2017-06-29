VOTE: Where can you get the best breakfast roll in Tipperary?

Haven't time for a “fancy breakfast” or cereal in a bowl?

As Tipperary comedian Pat Shortt put it: “There's no sight better than melting butter on jumbo breakfast roll”.

Almost symbolic, it has cured many a hangover as delis across the country dish out the goods "rolled up good n' tight" from the crack of dawn.

Whether it’s eggs, sausages, rashers, bacon with pudding black and white, or a chicken fillet roll packed full of delight, we want to know where’s the best place to get a breakfast roll in County Tipperary?

“Says she do ya want some sauce on that? Says I, I do in my . . . roll”.

Let us know by commenting on Facebook or tweet your go to place in Tipperary to @TheNationalist.