Tipperary men star on national stage in Offaly

Three Dundrum AC athletes had a fantastic Irish Life Health National Masters Track and Field Championship in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on Sunday 2nd July.

Competing at the highest level nationally in their age categories, all three came home with medals and two were crowned national champions.

Dermot Hayes had a superb race to claim gold in the over 50 men's 5,000m in a time of 16:47. Liam O'Dwyer won bronze in the over 65 high jump in 1.15.

Over 85 veteran Micheàl O'Beirne was the oldest athlete to compete at the championships and came home with four gold medals - the shot putt (3.28), discus (6.8), javelin (5.71) and weight for distance (2.36).

St. Cocas AC 5k

Dundrum AC’s Gareth McGlinchey recorded a personal best time of of 16:17 and placed 28th at St. Cocas AC’s 5k in Kilcock, Co Kildare recently.

An Brú 5 Mile

Dundrum AC’s Michael Moore placed 40th in a time of 33:15 at An Brú 5 Mile.

Borrisoleigh 5k

34 Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Borrisoleigh 5k in dry conditions recently.

Club results included 5th Gareth McGlinchey (16:49), 13th Michael Ryan (17:49), 15th Willie O'Dwyer (17:49, 3rd over 40), 22nd Martin Keane (18:15), 34th Donal Keane (19:07), 41st Shane Buckley (19:26, 4th junior), 45th Linda Grogan (19:40, 3rd lady), 49th Michael Moore (19:51, 3rd over 50), 52nd Noel Casey (20:05), 60th Laura Armstrong (20:44, 5th lady), 69th Kevin McCarthy (21:09), 78th Mary Keane (21:34),

111th Brid Quirke (23:26), 122nd Caroline Breen (23:57), 129th Tracie O'Dwyer in a PB time of 24:20, 131st Stephen McDonald (24:22), 134th Aine Hennessy (24:34), 153rd Elaine Murphy in a PB time of 26:10, 160th Aisling Kiely (26:49), 164th Sarah Mulally (26:57), 168th Mary Shanahan (27:10), 169th Caroline Dawdry in a PB time of 27:11, 172nd Christina Fryday in a PB time of 27:16, 174th Aine Bradshaw in a PB time of 27:19, 177th Siobhan Harrington (27:27), 192nd Martina Butler (28:14), 193rd Patricia Moloney (28:14), 203rd Catriona Sadlier in a PB time of (28:54), 219th Colette Alley (30:12), 238th Michelle Crosse (31:42), 241st Margaret Carroll in a PB time of 31:53, 256th Orela Blake (33:04), 270th Ali Donnelly (34:26) and 273rd Margaret Kelly in a PB time of 35:09.

The ladies team of Laura Armstrong, Mary Keane, Brid Quirke and Caroline Breen came 1st, while the men’s team of Gareth McGlinchey, Michael Ryan, Martin Keane and Donal Keane came 2nd.

Dundrum AC athletes at the Borrisoleigh 5k.

Fit4Life

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on the Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

Juvenile training

Juvenile training is now finished for the summer and will restart in September for the Cross Country season.

Coillte 10k

The 32nd Annual Coillte 10k will be held on Wednesday 5th July at 8pm. Flat course over two loops. There will also be a 5k for the juniors. Quality hand embroidered towel for all finishers. €15 entry for adults and €10 for juniors. Chip timed.