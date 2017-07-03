WE HAVE A WINNER! The Tipperary pub that serves the best pint of Guinness is ......

Foley’s Bar in Cashel truly is ‘made of more’ and has been voted home to Tipperary’s greatest pint of Guinness.

The Nationalist readers voted in their thousands, with less than 100 votes separating Foley’s (23%) from Lisadobber Pub (22%) on the final count.

Lisadobber Pub set the pace when we kicked started our search on Thirsty Thursday last week, but a surge from Foley’s ‘rich and creamy’ faithful over the weekend has established the popular Cashel pub as the go to place for a pint of Guinness in the Premier County.

The Auld Rogue (7%) in Carrick-on-Suir, Biddy's Bar (6%) in Roscrea and Kate Ryan's (3%) in Clonmel make up the Top 5.

Congratulations to Foley’s who will receive a certificate of achievement from us recognising the pub as Arthur's home in Tipperary.