WE HAVE A WINNER! The Tipperary pub that serves the best pint of Guinness is ......
Foley’s Bar in Cashel is our readers No. 1 choice
Foley’s Bar in Cashel is home to Tipperary's best pint of Guinness.
Foley’s Bar in Cashel truly is ‘made of more’ and has been voted home to Tipperary’s greatest pint of Guinness.
VOTE: Where can you get the best breakfast roll in Tipperary?
The Nationalist readers voted in their thousands, with less than 100 votes separating Foley’s (23%) from Lisadobber Pub (22%) on the final count.
Lisadobber Pub set the pace when we kicked started our search on Thirsty Thursday last week, but a surge from Foley’s ‘rich and creamy’ faithful over the weekend has established the popular Cashel pub as the go to place for a pint of Guinness in the Premier County.
The Auld Rogue (7%) in Carrick-on-Suir, Biddy's Bar (6%) in Roscrea and Kate Ryan's (3%) in Clonmel make up the Top 5.
Congratulations to Foley’s who will receive a certificate of achievement from us recognising the pub as Arthur's home in Tipperary.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on