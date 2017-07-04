From Canada to Tipperary and performing on the world stage

Elizabeth Frayling has returned to Ballymacarbry triumphant following dressage success at the Hickstead Premier League in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth won the Masters Preliminary Championship with her mare Helenaa on 72.34% and went on to win the National 5 Year Old Young Horse qualifier with a score of 79.2%

She now has her eyes set on glory at the British Young Horse Championship later this month.

Born in Canada, Elizabeth’s discovered her love for dressage during a stint working with horses in United Kingdom.

She is a full-time riding coach and equine massage therapist who works with horses across Tipperary, Waterford and beyond.

“I have always been interested in horse riding and eventing, and my love for dressage has grown from there," she tells The Nationalist.

Liz encourages more people to get involved in dressage.

“Dressage is popular in countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Holland and North America and it is starting to grow here in Ireland.

“It’s very technical, almost like dancing and gymnastics where you have to be very flexible and fluid with every movement.

“It’s a real team effort and it’s great to have my parents Alister and Leona, sister Kristine Dornan and partner Willie Hayes involved,” she smiles.