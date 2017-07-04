Tipperary's stylish lady at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

Tipperary's Hannah Crosse was a finalist in the Most Stylish Lady at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday 1st July.

Kilfeacle’s Hannah wore a stunning Cos dress with an eye-catching Edel Ramberg headpiece.

Sligo’s Suzanne McGarry won the competition wearing an all-Irish outfit with a bespoke dress by Anna McGuire and hat by Laura Hanlon.

Suzanne was chosen as the overall winner by a judging consisting of Dragon’s Den star Chanelle McCoy, IMAGE Magazine’s editor-in-chief Melanie Morris, Independent News and Media fashion editor Bairbre Power, and Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Colm McLoughlin who is executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Suzanne McGarry.

She will enjoy a luxurious trip to Dubai with stylish accommodation in the 5 star Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and a €1,000 Dubai Duty Free spending spree. The trip will kick off in style with a night of luxurious accommodation at the K Club in Co. Kildare, before being chauffeur driven to Dublin Airport.