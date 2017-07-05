Epic 24 Marathons, 24 Days Challenge for worthy cause to stop off in Tipperary

An epic charity challenge that kicked off in Donegal is coming to Tipperary on Saturday 8th July.

Kerry man Shane Finn is running 24 marathons in 24 consecutive days to raise €100,000 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI).

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) patron and legendary Ireland soccer goalkeeper Packie Bonner sent Shane off on his first marathon on Thursday 22nd June from The Diamond in Donegal town to Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo.

Since then, Shane has been running a marathon each day across the country.

Shane Finn will be arriving in Tipperary on Saturday 8th July.

On Saturday 8th July, Shane will take on his 17th marathon from Threecastles, Kilkenny, around 09:30am travelling via Freshford, Urlingford, Twomileborris and finishing at the AIB Bank on Liberty Square in Thurles by 3pm where he will be welcomed by members of SBHI's Tipperary branch.

Shane’s 18th marathon will commence by 09:30am on Sunday 9th July from outside Clonmel on the N24 to Carrick-on-Suir at the signposts for Hotel Minella and will travel via Kilsheelan, Carrick-on-Suir and Mooncoin to the finish line at The Bishop's Palace, The Mall, Waterford.

Shane, who owns West Kerry Fitness in Dingle, raised €36,000 for SBHI in 2014 by completing 12 marathons in 12 days.

What is Shane’s motivation? His 35-year-old cousin Mary Evans, like thousands of other people in Ireland, has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

He will be finishing in his native Dingle on Saturday 15th July. Everyone at SBHI believes that he will make this ambitious dream a reality.

While Shane is spearheading the 24 Marathons, 24 Days Challenge, getting involved in this epic fundraiser is open to everyone through the ‘What’sYour24?’ initiative.

To date, SBHI members, volunteers and the public from all over Ireland have been coming up with great ideas to raise sponsorship, from 24 hour sponsored silences and giving up coffee for 24 days to 24 book readathons and eating 24 donuts in 2.4 minutes.

More information on this incredible undertaking and to track the 24-year-old's progress each day in real time can be found here.

Members of the public can also donate by texting GIVE to 50300. Texts cost €4. SBHI receive a minimum of €3.25.