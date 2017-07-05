Clonmel girls enjoy success in lyrical dance ahead of World Championships in England

Clonmel's Dancer's Academy of Performing Arts enjoyed more success at the World Lyrical Dance Federation's Get Ready 4 The Worlds competition at the CityNorth Hotel in County Meath recently.

11 local girls from Clerihan, Clonmel, Cahir and Thurles competed against over 400 dancers from across Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Paige Gavin won gold in the under 12 level 2 contest, while Adriana Kaak came 7th and Sheona Callaghan 14th. Under 14 dancer Roseann Foley finished 7th and Michaela Barthova came 9th. The group squad dance ‘Building Bridges’ finished 2nd overall.

“We had a fantastic set of scores and we are delighted with the girls progress since only starting classes in November last,” dancer teacher Katy Wallace smiles.

The girls are looking forward to attending the World Championships in Stratford-upon-Avon at the end of the month.