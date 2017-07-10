Tipperary hero's welcome for epic charity marathon runner

A Kerry man running 24 marathons in 24 days aimed at raising €100,000 for charity was given a heroic welcome in Tipperary last weekend.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) marathon man Shane Finn was cheered on by SBHI Tipperary branch members when he arrived into Thurles on Saturday (July 8th).

Members of Thurles Crokes AC joined Shane for the last leg of the 26.2 mile run from Kilkenny on Day 17 of the epic challenge.

Tired but delighted with the warm welcome, Shane took the time to speak with everyone and have his photograph taken before leaving for a post marathon physio session and an overnight stay at the Clonmel Park Hotel.

The Tipperary Branch members, who carried out bucket collections along the route all day, thank the generous local people who came out to see Shane run into Thurles and the crowds of Tipperary, Dublin, Waterford and Kilkenny hurling supporters that gathered for the championship games at Semple Stadium for their support.

Six-year-old Alicia Riordan, the youngest member of SBHI Tipperary branch, had the honour of presenting Shane with a memento – a framed certificate welcoming him to Thurles - from the branch to congratulate him on completing his 17th back to back marathon.

Alicia Riordan presenting Shane Finn with a memento from SBHI Tipperary branch.

Afterwards, the Tipperary branch hosted a meal for the 24 Marathons, 24 Days support team members at the Anner Hotel.

On Sunday, Shane commenced his 18th marathon from outside Clonmel and ran through Kilsheelan, Carrick-on-Suir and Mooncoin before finishing in Waterford city.

Shane, who owns West Kerry Fitness in Dingle, raised €36,000 for SBHI in 2014 by completing 12 marathons in 12 days.

Shane has been inspired to fundraise for SBHI by his cousin Mary Evans, who lives with the conditions like thousands of other people in Ireland.

SBHI patron and legendary Ireland soccer goalkeeper Packie Bonner sent Shane off on his first marathon on June 22nd from The Diamond in Donegal town to Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo.

He will be finishing in his native Dingle this Saturday 15th July. Everyone at SBHI believes that he will make this ambitious dream a reality.

For more information on this incredible undertaking and to track Shane's progress each day in real time, visit here.

Members of the public can also donate by texting GIVE to 50300. Texts cost €4. SBHI receive a minimum of €3.25.