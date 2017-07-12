President's Prize and Junior Open Week at Carrick-on-Suir tennis club

Tom Everett's President's Prize produced a great day of tennis at Castleview Lawn Tennis Club in Carrick-on-Suir last Sunday.

The winners were Matt Hegarty and Declan Connolly; 2nd Laura Diffily and Brian Phelan; semi-finalists Julie Sheehan and Tommy O'Shea, and Geraldine Everett and Alfie Brophy.

Castleview Junior Open 2017 finals day was on last Saturday. The club wish to thank to all the players who entered in the tournament and to their parents/guardians who got them to their matches. They also thank Peter Baker for organising and running the tournament.

Results are as follows:

Girls Singles U9 - 1st Niamh Brady (St. Anne's), 2nd Saoirse O'Callaghan (Castleview).

Boys Singles U9 - 1st Denis O'Callaghan (Larkspur), 2nd Finn Hegarty (Castleview).

Girls Singles U10 - 1st Verona Fitzgerald Madigan (Ballypatrick), 2nd Isobel O'Hora (Castleview).

Boys Singles U10 - 1st Adam Kirwan (Castleview), 2nd Senan Ahern (Ballyhooly).

Girls Singles U12 - 1st Kate O'Hora (Castleview), 2nd Amy Kirwan (Castleview).

Boys Singles U12 - 1st Josh Hegarty (Castleview), 2nd David Comerford (Castleview).

Boys Doubles U12 - 1st Ross Conroy and David Comerford (Castleview), 2nd Darragh Healy and James McLaughlin (Kilfeacle).

Boys Singles U14 - 1st Mark Guiry (Hillview), 2nd Conor Hogan (Castleview).

Boys Doubles U14 - 1st Conor Hogan (Castleview) and Mark Guiry, 2nd Jack Hegarty and Evan Foley (Castleview).

Girls Singles U14 - 1st Pauline Des Dorides (France), 2nd Ellie McMinn (Tipperary County).

Boys Singles U16 - 1st Nicholas Rohr (France), 2nd Ronan Prat (France).

Girls Singles U16 - 1st Pauline Des Dorides (France), 2nd Sophia Morrissey (Rathgar).

Girls Singles U18 - 1st Isobel Quirk (Castleview), 2nd Sophia Morrissey (Rathgar).

Geraldine Everett's Captain’s Prize takes place this Sunday 16th July at 2pm.