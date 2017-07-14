Cahir Park AFC: Arsenal, Barcelona and Man United soccer kids showcase skills at summer camp

Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United supporters were amongst the kids that turned out at a sun soaked Cahir Park AFC recently for the club's inaugural summer camp.

62 kids aged from six to 13 enjoyed loads of fun filled soccer drills and games, showcasing their skills and making new friends.

Siobhan Sullivan, Lexi Ferris, Tiernan Hickey and John O’Sullivan.

The club would like to thank all the kids, parents and coaches for making the camp a “huge success”.

Ryan St. John, Jake O’Connor and Joseph McGee.

Cahir Park’s AGM takes place tonight, Friday 14th July, in the clubhouse at 8pm. Members of the public are encouraged to get involved in the running of the club to bring it to the next level. All players, parents and friends of the club are asked to be in attendance. All welcome.

Alie Phelan, Megan Davis and Zoe Conway.