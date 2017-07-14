Tipperary welcomes 1,800 Girl Guides to Rockwell College for IGGNITE 2017

Tipperary welcomes the international Girl Guide camp IGGNITE to Rockwell College in the coming weeks.

The event, hosted by the Irish Girl Guides, will see 1,800 Girl Guides and their leaders from around the world camping on the extensive grounds of the Tipperary college.

IGGNITE 2017 is set to be the biggest Girl Guide camp ever to take place in Ireland. As well as national participation from all corners of Ireland, girls from the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Zimbabwe, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Philippines, Georgia and the United Kingdom will all be visiting for the occasion.

During the course of the week, the Girl Guides will have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of activities including rafting, rocket building, yoga, music and coding workshops. They will also attend training on climate justice, advocating for gender equality and sustainability.

“The work of Girl Guides around the world is invaluable in promoting confidence and responsibility in girls and young women,” Rockwell College principal Audrey O'Byrne says.

“We are delighted that IGGNITE 2017 has chosen Rockwell College as the host venue for what will be a remarkable experience for all involved,” she continues.

Audrey thanks those who are supporting the event. “The Spiritan Congregation at Rockwell have been fantastic in their support and enthusiasm for the event, which will see the grounds being taken over completely for ten days.

“Local people will not be able to access the college either during the event and we are grateful for their understanding on this.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase not only Rockwell College but the whole area of South Tipperary to people from all over the world,” she adds.

The event commences with a formal opening ceremony on July 30th and runs until August 6th.