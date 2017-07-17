Proud Dundrum AC performances at 5k race in Cork

Five Dundrum AC athletes made the trip to County Cork for Youghal AC’s 5k on Thursday 13th July.

Weather conditions were mixed with dead heat in certain parts of the flat fast course with one small hill and head and tail winds on different sections of the course.

Dermot Hayes was first home for the club in 10th place and was 2nd over 50, following on from his national gold over 50 5,000m track win recently to break his personal best time of 16:31.

Other Dundrum AC results included 23rd Michael Ryan (17:28), 55th Eamon Morrissey (19:25), 67th Laura Armstrong (20:04) and 86th Kevin McCarthy (20:57). Both Laura and Kevin broke their personal bests set in June at the Ballyskenach AC 5k.

Clerihan 5 Mile

Dundrum AC’s Linda Grogan placed 18th overall and 3rd lady in 32:08 at the Clerihan 5 Mile on Friday 14th July, only five days after her Cahir Half Marathon win.