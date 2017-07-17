Castleview Lawn Tennis Club: Geraldine Everett's Captain's Prize enjoyed in blazing Carrick-on-Suir sunshine

Geraldine Everett's Captain’s Prize showcased some fine tennis in blazing sunshine at Castleview Lawn Tennis Club in Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday 16th July.

Laura Diffily and Alfie Brophy were crowned winners, with Michelle Murphy and Tom Everett taking second place.

Semi-finalists included Bridget O'Dwyer and Brian Phelan, along with Vinny Byrne and Peter Baker.

“Thanks to Geraldine for organising the day and supplying the great prizes,” a club spokesperson said.

“Thanks to all those who brought food on the day and who took part in the competition,” a club spokesperson added.

Castleview Lawn Tennis Club will officially open their new tennis courts on Sunday 23rd July at 2pm. Guests will include Tennis Ireland CEO Richard Fahey and Munster president Shane Cooke. Members of the public are encouraged to come along and enjoy exhibition matches by Academy players. Food and refreshments will be served.

Castleview Lawn’s AGM takes place on Thursday 27th July at 8pm in the clubhouse.

Tramore Senior Open Week runs from Sunday 6th-13th August. Closing date for entries is Sunday 30th July.

Castleview Lawn junior supervision takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1-5pm.