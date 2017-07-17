Hundreds gather in Carrick-on-Suir for Women's Rugby World Cup trophy tour

Hundreds gathered at Carrick-on-Suir RFC’s Tybroughney grounds recently for the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy tour.

The fantastic summer event celebrated the trophy tour stopping off in County Tipperary and the launch of the club’s first ever ladies senior rugby team.

Sunshine, music, great food and of course rugby made the occasion a memorable one for all, with high profiled names from the sport delighting the local gathering and building up momentum for the tournament next month.

“Normally in June the Carrick rugby grounds lie idle in the off season but this was certainly not the case this year,” head of Carrick-on-Suir RFC’s women’s officer Kathleen Fleming told South Tipp Today.

Carrick-on-Suir RFC's Donal Moriarity (president), Kathleen Fleming (women's officer) and Andrew Meany (youth officer).

With bouncy castles, face painting,obstacle courses, a BBQ, cake sale and rugby’s finest, there was something for everyone.

Club president Donal Moriarty welcomed everyone and introduced MC Paul Collins from Today FM. Paul spoke about the progress of girls youth rugby in the Carrick-on-Suir club, from minis (ages 6-12), under 15 and under 18s up to the new senior ladies rugby team.

"It’s great to see ladies rugby so vibrant in the club, especially in view of the World Cup coming to Ireland in August,” Kathleen continued.

Paul then interviewed special guests, current international captain Paula Fitzpatrick and former international players Fiona Steed, Kate O’Loughlin, Siobhan Fleming and Denis Leamy.

“An event like this brings the community together,” Kathleen smiled.

Rachel Breen face painting Anna O'Connell.

“Sincere thanks to everyone who helped to make the evening such a big success and it’s sure to become an annual event,” she added.