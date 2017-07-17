Tipperary County Museum successfully retains Full Accreditation

Tipperary County Museum has successfully retained its Full Accreditation with the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland.

The programme, which started in 2006 with just 12 participants, now has 57 museums across Ireland participating in it.

It recognises excellence in caring for collections, museum management, education, exhibition and visitor services.

Since it was awarded Full Accreditation in 2013 as South Tipperary County Museum, the museum’s responsibilities have grown with the amalgamation of the Tipperary local authorities, now including north as well as south Tipperary and has since been renamed Tipperary County Museum accordingly.

The museum’s educational work continues to maintain the high standards that led to it winning of the Best Education and Community Engagement Award in the 2009 Museum of the Year Awards. The current Education Policy and Plan assesses its education programme as one of the museum’s strengths, but the difficulty of sustaining such a high standard without additional funding is also noted as is the challenge of providing an educational service for schools in North Tipperary, situated so far from the museum in Clonmel.

Its assessor recommended Tipperary County Museum is to be congratulated on a thorough application for Maintenance of the thirty-four Interim and Full Accreditation standards.