South Tipperary Arts Centre: Clonmel artists feature in new exhibition

Clonmel artists Miriam Burke, Mary Burke, David Purcell and Deanna O’Brien feature in the summer exhibition ‘The Colour of Water’ at the South Tipperary Arts Centre.

Cllr. Roger Kennedy officially opened the exhibition, which showcases the watercolour paintings of the diverse group of artists, on Tuesday 11th July.

Longways Cider’s James O’Donoghue was on hand to do a tasting for over 80 guests who were very impressed with the display.

Raymond Osborn, who has been running an advanced watercolour painting course for a talented group of artists in the South Tipperary Arts Centre for the past number of year, spoke at the launch.

Born and raised in London, Raymond has lived, worked and painted in Ireland for nearly half a century. He exhibits annually at the Kilkenny Arts Festival, and is an award-winning member of the Watercolour Society of Ireland.

Raymond praised Miriam Burke for producing “three superb watercolours, full of light, full of atmosphere…the only word to describe them is ‘class’".

Raymond singled out Deanna O’Brien’s painting ‘Old Friends’ for composition, execution and creative awareness.

Raymond joked that Mary Burke “has never done a good painting – according to Mary Burke”, adding that he thinks she’s “a fabulous painter”.

Raymond then applauded Mary’s painting of a barn. “She’s taken a mundane subject and turned it into a beautiful painting,” he noted.

Raymond said of David Purcell’s painting of Youghal: “When I looked at the sky in his painting, it blew me away.”

The artists in the group hail from Wexford, Waterford, Dungarvan and Kilkenny, as well as the four from Clonmel.

As part of the South Tipperary Arts Centre Outreach and Education programme, there will be an activity pack available where visiting children (and their grown-ups) have a visual treasure hunt to find different elements in the paintings.

“It’s a ‘Where’s Wally’ type game where the goal is to look for different images in the artwork,” Arts Centre manager Cliona Maher explained.

“We want to encourage the children to look really closely at the paintings and to make it an interesting visit to the Arts Centre,” she added.

A guided visit is also available for groups. Contact South Tipperary Arts Centre on 052-6127877 or email info@southtippartscentre.ie.