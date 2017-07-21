Love Island: Clonmel model Roz Purcell teams up with YouTube fitness sensation Rob Lipsett

Clonmel model Roz Purcell teamed up Love Island’s Rob Lipsett earlier this week.

Natural Born Feeder best selling cookery author Roz spent an afternoon making protein bars with fitness sensation Rob, who boasts over 282k YouTube subscribers.

“Filming in the kitchen today for HALF HOUR HERO with this absolute hero the banter was had!!! Thanks for whipping up some protein bars with me @roblipsett - next time you're cooking Video coming soon- it's gonna be a tough one to edit down,” Roz captioned an Instagram post of the pair.

Rob Lipsett and Roz Purcell.

Dublin’s Rob also expressed his delight at collaborating with Tipperary’s Roz, the second time the fitness and healthy lifestyle pair have teamed up since Rob’s exit from the ITV2 series.

“Spent the day making protein bars with @RozannaPurcell, sure what else would ya be doing on a Wednesday ,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The dynamic duo of cooking ‍‍,” Rob also commented under Roz’s post.

A Roz and Rob cooking demonstration video is no doubt in the making for their social media platforms.