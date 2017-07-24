Tipperary GAA: Friends to honour father of three who passed away from cancer

Three Tipperary GAA men will cycle from Donegal to Cork in memory of their good friend who passed away from cancer almost two years ago.

St. Patrick’s GAA Club treasurer Colm Duggan, who started the memorial cycle last year in honour of father of three Liam O’Dwyer, will be joined on the journey from Malin Head to Mizen Head by friends Paul Gahan and Keith Brown.

They will depart Malin Head in Donegal for Longford on Thursday 17th August, before travelling onto Anner Park in Cloneen the next day. It’s destination Bandon in County Cork on Saturday, finishing up with the last leg of their journey to Mizen Head on Sunday 20th August.

The money raised will go towards the building of the Liam O’Dwyer hurling wall at Anner Park in Cloneen and a charity chosen by Liam’s wife Colette.

The late Liam O'Dwyer with his wife Colette and children Brian, Nicola and Eoin.

Colm encourages others to join them on the 600km plus cycling adventure for fantastic causes.

“Liam was one of the great characters of the parish, always up for a laugh and had a great sense of humour,” Colm tells The Nationalist.

“The cycle has grown some wings this year and we already have about a dozen signed up to do the last two stages of the cycle,” Colm continues.

Colm says posters and sponsorship cards will be in circulation shortly. “South Tipperary Hospice were the beneficiaries in 2016 and received €6,500.

“We thank everyone for their support last year and look forward to it again this year,” Colm adds.

Contact Colm Duggan on 086-3478544 or any member of the St. Patrick’s GAA Club committee for more information.