Dundrum AC turn out in force for Clonmel AC's County Masters Road Championship

Sixteen Dundrum AC athletes competed at the County Masters Road Championship on Sunday 23rd July in Clonmel.

Hosted by Clonmel AC, both men and ladies ran at the same time over the 6k course.

Linda Grogan had a fantastic race to place 2nd overall and won silver placing 2nd over 35 in the ladies race. Other ladies results included 11th Mairead Julian and 24th Christina Fryday who both competed in the over 40 category, 25th Elaine Murphy and 26th Patricia Moloney who both competed in the over 45 category, and 27th Mary Shanahan who competed with the over 35s. Linda, Mairead and Christina missed out on a team medal and placed 4th ladies team over 35. This was Fit4Life ladies Christina, Elaine, Patricia and Mary's debut in championship racing.

Dundrum AC Fit4Life leader Noel Casey with Christina Fryday, Mary Shanahan, Elaine Murphy and Patricia Moloney.

Ten Dundrum AC athletes took part in the men's race. Results were as follows: 4th Gareth McGlinchey (3rd over 35), 11th Michael Ryan (over 35), 14th Martin Keane (over 35), 20th James Ryan (2nd over 50), 22nd Donal Keane (over 40), 31st Michael Moore (2nd over 55), 35th Noel Casey (over 40), 46th Declan Buckley (over 40), 47th Michael Browne (over 50) and 61st PJ Holmes (3rd over 60). Gareth, Michael Ryan, Martin and Donal won silver in the men's over 35-45 team event. James, Michael Moore and Michael Browne also won silver in the men's over 50 team event.

Dundrum AC's Michael Browne and Declan Buckley at the County Masters Road Championship.

Canon Hayes 5k and 10k

Three Dundrum AC athletes competed at the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre 5k on Friday 14th July in Tipperary Town. Mairead Julian Kilmartin was 1st lady in 22:48, juvenile Stephen McDonald finished in 23:30 and Fit4Life Member Kathleen Kiely in 30:28. Mairead's daughters Clodagh and Nollaig, who are club juveniles, also did the 5k race. 10k Six club athletes completed the 10k race. First home was Tony Delaney (41:30), Michael Moore (42:25), Dymphna Ryan (43:31) who had a great race to be 1st lady, and John Moore (51:58). Fit4Life ladies Christina Fryday (55:44) and Patricia Moloney (59:40) set new personal bests.