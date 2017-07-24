WE HAVE A WINNER! The best breakfast roll in Tipperary can be got at....

Ladrigan's XL on Abbey Street in Cahir is home to Tipperary's best breakfast roll.

The proof really is in the pudding as Cahir romped home in our readers poll, with Ladrigan's XL (41%) taking the spoils, followed by Woodview Service Station (21%).

The Ladrigan's XL team are "over the moon" with their victory. Revealing the secrets behind their success, a Ladrigan's XL team spokesperson tells The Nationalist: "All our produce is cooked fresh every morning. A lot of detail goes into our breakfast rolls. It's brilliant news that we have been voted No. 1 in Tipperary".

BallyLynch Service Station (7%) in Carrick-on-Suir, Emily’s Deli (4%) in Fethard and D Café in Dundrum (3%) make up the Top 5.

Congratulations to Ladrigan's XL who will receive a certificate of achievement from us recognising the food store as the Premier County’s home of the jumbo breakfast roll.

They now join Foley's Bar, Cashel, in The Nationalist readers hall of fame.