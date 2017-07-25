Castleview Lawn Tennis Club: CEO of Tennis Ireland opens new courts in Carrick-on-Suir

CEO of Tennis Ireland Richard Fahey and president of Munster Tennis Shane Cooke joined Castleview Lawn Tennis Club for the official opening of their new courts in Carrick-on-Suir last Sunday.

Richard Fahey presented Castleview Lawn president Tom Everett with a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Exhibition matches were played by guest players, while food and refreshments were served.

St. Anne’s Katie and Lucy Kirby, Kilkenny’s Jason Rochford, Hillview’s Jaco Oosthuysen, and Castleview’s Peter Baker took part in the action on court one.

Castleview Lawn juniors Tim Treacy, Josh Hegarty, Senan Campbell and Jack Hegarty also got involved in the fun.

Castleview Lawn would like to thank everyone who helped make the occasion a “great day”.

Upcoming events

Castleview Lawn’s AGM takes place on Thursday 27th July at 8pm in the clubhouse.

Tramore Senior Open Week runs from 6th-13th August. Closing date for entries is Sunday 30th July.

Hillview Junior Open Week runs from 6th-12th August. Closing date for entries is Tuesday 1st August.

County Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club Senior Open Week runs from 12th-19th August. Closing date for entries is Sunday 6th August.