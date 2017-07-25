Heartbreak as Cahir mother Tara Shine passes away

A fearless Cahir mother who battled stage three breast cancer passed away on Monday (July 24) surrounded by her loving family.

Tara Shine was the beloved mother of Eoin, daughter of Eamon and Maria, and sister of Rebecca and Dearbhaile.

She will be very sadly missed by her son, her parents, sisters, grandmother Phyl, partner James, uncles, aunts, special cousins Jennifer, Natasha and Maria, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Tara will be reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home in Cahir from 5-8pm on Wednesday 26th July, before arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for funeral mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Funeral mass will be followed by 2pm cremation service at The Island Crematorium in Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Tara, who was assistant coach to Cahir Park AFC’s under 12 B team the previous season, was feeling positive ahead of radiotherapy, having battled chemotherapy and surgery already.

“The outlook is good. I was told last July that I had quite advanced breast cancer, but I’m lucky in that it’s treatable. Everything is going well at the moment and the prognosis is positive," Tara told The Nationalist in April.

Tara praised Circle of Friends cancer support centre in Tipperary Town for their guidance throughout her struggle. “Everyone turned around the moment I went into the centre and welcomed me with open arms. It wasn’t awkward one bit, and they have bent over backwards in offering me advice and helping me out along the way. They were always asking after me when I couldn’t leave the house after surgery,” she highlighted.

Tara’s friends organised a Damien Rice ‘I Remember It Well’ tribute fundraiser in aid of Circle of Friends at Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel last April.

“The fundraiser was a great success.

"We are all so grateful for the support, and a special thanks to those who couldn't make it but still donated and to all the businesses who donated spot prizes for the raffle too," Tara added.

The Cahir community are in mourning following Tara’s passing.

“It is with deep sadness we learned this evening of the untimely passing of our dear friend, club member and coach Tara Shine after a very brave battle against illness which she fought to the very end. Tara was a shining light who had a smile for everyone and will be sadly missed. We express our sincere sympathy to her son Eoin and the Shine family. Rest In Peace Tara xx,” Cahir Park AFC wrote on their Facebook page.