Tipperary couple's dream wedding goes ahead despite competition company going bust

A Tipperary couple that won a €10,000 wedding budget will walk down the aisle in Drangan next month despite the company which ran the competition going bust.

Drangan's Carol Fleming and Dermot Molloy were “absolutely thrilled” when they won Win Our Wedding's dream prize in March 2016, only to be left shattered upon receiving an email from owner Elaine Whitney last week saying they won't be getting the remaining €7,000 owed to them.

Carol and Dermot were "absolutely thrilled” when they won the dream wedding budget back in March 2016.

But thanks to suppliers honouring their contracts, the couple's wedding goes ahead in front of 120 guests at Aherlow House Hotel on August 17th.

“I’m getting really excited now after what has been a difficult few days,” Carol tells The Nationalist.

“The deal was that we had to choose the suppliers and the competition organisers would pay the deposits and balances. Around €3,000 was paid in total, leaving us €7,000 short.

“Other couples have been left in the lurch too, but thanks to the generosity of suppliers locally and across the country, our big day goes ahead,” an upbeat Carol continues.

winourwedding.ie owner Elaine Whitney's email that left the Drangan couple devastated.

The couple, who were childhood friends before their love blossomed almost 11 years ago, thank everyone who voted for them nonetheless during an unimaginably difficult time for their family.

Their son Danny (2) had open heart surgery at four days old. He was put on life support, and at one point throughout the traumatic ordeal his parents were given the option to turn off his machine.

Carol and Dermot with their son Danny.

Danny has remarkably defied expectations, and despite regular trips to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, is getting suited and booted for the big occasion. He also celebrates his third birthday next month.

“Danny is an incredible boy who's been through so much. He can’t wait for our wedding,” Carol adds.