Tributes pour in as Tipperary hurler (26) passes away

Carrick Swan GAA Club have paid tribute to the late M.J. Walsh who passed away earlier this week, aged 26.

M.J. played with the Carrick-on-Suir club, and was a past pupil of Comeragh College and CBS Greenschool.

“All in Carrick Swan GAA Club and indeed the town were shocked to hear the news this morning that M.J. had passed away so suddenly and so young, having just turned 26 in July,” Carrick Swan secretary Sean O’Shea wrote on the club’s Facebook page on Wednesday (August 9).

“M.J. was a special talent who possessed all of the skills required to excel in both hurling and football. M.J. played with the club all of his by now sadly too short life. He played in the Tony Forristal Tournament with the Tipperary U14s in 2005, he won a south U21 medal in 2011 and was a key member of our winning south senior hurling team of 2010.

“M.J. was possessed of tremendous speed and agility, his fielding and turn of foot was a joy to behold. A big hearted young man who gave all he had on the field of play, he was a team player that never knew when to give up.

M.J. Walsh celebrating winning a senior hurling medal with his Carrick Swan teammates in 2010.

“Recently M.J. returned to action and was so looking forward to once again wearing the black and white jersey which he so loved.

“In all of our dealings with M.J. in the club he was a pleasure to know and we will all miss him.

“To his heartbroken parents Pat and Martina, his brother Paudie, grand-mother Nancy, to Mattie and to M.J.’s extended family we offer our deepest sympathy at this very difficult time.

“Funeral arrangements as follows, M.J. will repose in his home at 50 Ard Mhuire on Friday [August 11] from 4pm-8pm, removal from his home at 10am on Saturday for mass in St Nicholas Church at 10.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery,” Carrick Swan secretary Sean O’Shea added.