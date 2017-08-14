Adopted London woman needs help finding her Tipperary family

A London woman who was adopted in 1945 needs helping finding descendants of her Tipperary family.

Carole Sparrow was born in Paddington, London, in 1944 to Tipperary’s Mary O'Donoghue.

Carole visited St. Mary's Church, Clogheen, in June and discovered that her birth mother was born on 16th September 1920.

Mary later moved to London and married a Canadian soldier in 1943. Mary’s parents were Bridget (née Hynes) and John O'Donoghue.

With the help of Clogheen parish priest Fr. Patrick J. Butler, Carole unravelled that her Tipperary grandparents, Bridget and John, got married on 24th April 1918.

John was the son of Timothy and Catherine O'Donoghue, whose last known address was 2 Cullenagh South, Burncourt, County Tipperary.

Carole has longed to find her birth mother for many years, but put it off because she feared hurting her adoptive family.

“I had a great childhood with a loving family,” Carol tells The Nationalist.

“But once they had passed away I decided that it was time to look for my birth mother, not just for my self worth but for my daughters and grandchildren.

“I found my original birth certificate with my mother's name being Mary Rosen, formerly O'Donoghue. I then found out that she married Canadian serviceman Alfred Norman Rosen on 19th June 1943. There was no father's name on my birth certificate, so it is most likely that he was not my father,” Carole continues.

On her recent trip to Ireland, Carole spent two hours at the National Library of Ireland in Dublin searching for information about her Tipperary roots.

“My great grandparents, Timothy and Catherine O'Donoghue, had four children on the 1901 census - John, William, James and Alice. Their address was 6 Cullenagh South, Burncourt, County Tipperary.

“Then on the 1911 census they had another son called Thomas and their address was 2 Cullenagh South, Burncourt, County Tipperary. It also said that they were farmers.

“John was a soldier when my grandparents married on 24th April 1918. My mother Mary was later born on 16th September 1920.

“I do not know if my mother had brothers or sisters and I do not know if I have any brothers or sisters. I am not sure why my mother moved to London and I’m not even sure when she moved to London,” Carole adds.

Contact Carole by email casparrow@outlook.com if you can help.