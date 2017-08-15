Leaving Certificate results: Tipperary students on living the dream in college

Heading to college and looking for the lowdown on what it’s like to be a third level student on some of Ireland's most popular campuses?

The Nationalist chatted with the Tipperary students in the know to get a glimpse of life after secondary school.

Laura Pigott moved to Clonmel from West Cork to study Creative Multimedia at LIT and never looked back. The third year student said her Clonmel experience was "fantastic" and credited LIT's welcoming staff and students as pivotal in her decision to put the college top of her CAO list.

Laura said the smaller classes allowed for greater interaction with lecturers and students, making adjusting to college life a lot easier. Laura also dispelled any suggestions that Clonmel isn't a vibrant hub of student activity off campus. "Clonmel is a lovely town to live in with lots of events, festivals and things to do. LIT integrates with the local community with events like DesignFest and open days for prospective students, and getting involved in student life will ensure that you get the most from the experience,” she smiled.

Newchapel Podiatry student Gemma O'Dwyer "absolutely loves NUI Galway". Gemma shared some advice for those considering third level education. "Campus accommodation in first year will help you find your feet, and clubs and societies are a great way to make some lifelong friends," the past Loreto Secondary School Clonmel student suggested.

Aspiring secondary school teacher Grace Kennedy decided to study Irish and History at Maynooth University because it ticked all the boxes.

“I wanted to experience the buzz of a university town, and in comparison to cities like Dublin and Cork, Maynooth is laidback and less hectic. During the academic year the town is home to thousands of students and it tends to all of our needs. It seems like the whole town becomes our campus.

“It’s great to meet so many diverse personalities from across the country and the world who attend the university and refer to it as their second home,” the past Loreto Secondary School Clonmel student said.

Past Presentation Secondary School Clonmel student Vivian Kenneally, who studied Architectural and Building Information Modelling at WIT, noted that commuting to college from home has advantages and disadvantages. “It was tiring being up early in order to catch the bus, but it was a nice way to ease into to the college life, and it wasn't a complete shock to the system when I did move down in my third year. Thinking back I don't think I missed out on the college life in the first two years.”

Past Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, student Sara McQuinn highlighted that going to UCC was one of “the best decisions of her life”. Sara studied Public Health in Cork, before commencing a two year Masters in Research in DCU. “UCC ’s campus is beautiful and it’s so close to the city; living close to college is something I took for granted after living in Dublin. Student life is great in UCC, there are constantly events going on and the free gym is brilliant.

“It's slightly more expensive in Dublin in all aspects, and DCU is about a 15/20 minute bus from the city centre so it isn't as easy as a stroll into town from UCC.

“DCU is smaller than UCC too but the clubs, societies, gym and library are just as good,” Sara added.

Cahir’s Marian O’Donnell highlighted the “great community atmosphere” in the University of Limerick. “My degree included work placement and Erasmus which really attracted me to UL,” the History and Politics graduate explained.

“All the buildings are on the same campus, and we’re like one big family. The nightlife in the city is also brilliant,” she concluded.