Exam helpline open to support Tipperary's Leaving Cert students receiving their results

Are you uncertain about your Leaving Cert results and what they mean for you? The Exam Helpline 2017, provided by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp) and sponsored by eir and the Irish Independent, will open next Wednesday (16th August) offering confidential advice, information and support to Tipperary students receiving their results.

The 1800 265 165 Freephone helpline is open from 10am on results day, Wednesday 16th August, to take calls from students and parents seeking advice and up to date information on what choices are available to students. It will open for three days the week of the results as well as a further three days the following week, after the release of CAO Round One offers.

The Helpline is sponsored by eir and the Irish Independent and supported by the Department of Education and Skills and staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors. The Helpline receives thousands of calls every year, giving expert advice to students to enable them to make informed choices about their future career paths and further education.

All queries on third level courses, leaving cert appeals and repeats, CAO procedures, no offers and financing your further education will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

The opening hours of Helpline 2017 are:

Wednesday 16th August: 10am-7pm

Thursday 17th August: 10am-7pm

Friday 18th August: 10am-1pm

Monday 21st August: 8am-7pm

Tuesday 22nd August: 8am-7pm

Wednesday 23rd August: 8am-1pm.