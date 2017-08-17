Tipperary nature walk to celebrate National Heritage Week

To celebrate National Heritage Week 2017 which runs from August 19-27th, South Tipp Today wildlife enthusiast Albert Nolan will lead a nature walk on the grounds of St. Mary’s Church in Tipperary Town.

The walk begins at 3pm on Wednesday 23rd August. All are welcome.

"Over the last few years the church committee have worked very hard to protect and encourage nature on the grounds," says Albert.

"Join us as we search for birds, bugs and flowers and also offer advice for Tidy Towns groups who are considering enhancing their community for wildlife.

“Kids will be able to do a scavenger hunt and learn how to make a bird feeder from a plastic bottle. There will be a display on nature in the church during Heritage Week,” he adds.