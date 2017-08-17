Dundrum AC: Tipperary athletes compete at home and in England

Streets of Galway 8k

Dundrum AC’s Colette Alley (47:16) and Orela Blake (52:56) were amongst over 3,000 runners who competed at the Streets of Galway 8k recently.

GR8 8k

Hosted by Galtee Runners AC, three Dundrum AC athletes competed at the GR8 8k in Mitchelstown recently. First home for the Tipperary club was 161st Mary Shanahan (42:14), followed by 165th Elaine Murphy (42:24) and 179th Patricia Moloney (44:20).

Ballynonty 10 Mile

Two Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Ballynonty 10 Mile recently. First home for the club was 13th overall Michael Ryan (1:04:21) who finished 3rd over 35 and 50th Gerry Ralph (1:16:06) who placed 2nd over 60.

Clogheen 5k

17 Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Clogheen 5k on August 3rd in good racing conditions. Colm Bradshaw had a great race to place 5th in 17:52. Linda Grogan also had a great race to place 17th overall in 19:09 and was 4th lady and 1st lady over 35 in a very competitive female race. Other club results included 18th Eamon Morrissey (19:15), 21st Donal Keane (19:22, 2nd over 40), 25th Tony Delaney (19:53, 2nd over 50), 43rd Laura Armstrong (21:06), 75th Christina Fryday (25:49), 78th Elaine Murphy (26:16), 83rd Mary Shanahan (26:51), 85th Aine Bradshaw (26:52), 87th Caroline Dawdry (26:53), 92nd Jan O'Dwyer (27:57), 94th Patricia Moloney (28:17), 95th Colette Alley (28:22), 103rd Catriona Sadlier (28:46), 113th Michelle Crosse (32:02) and 115th Orela Blake (32:24).

Piltown 10k

Dundrum AC athletes competed at the Piltown 10k last month. It was the last race in the 3 Counties Challenge. Club results included 28th Eamon Morrissey (41:44); 41st overall and 4th lady Laura Armstrong (43:13); 92nd overall and 3rd over 40 lady Christina Fryday (55:49); 93rd overall and 2nd over 45 lady Elaine Murphy (56:59); and 94th Mary Shanahan 57:22.

Iron Distance Outlaw Triathlon

Ruaidhri Devitt of the Tipperary Tri and Dundrum AC travelled to the Iron Distance Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham last month. The challenge consisted of a daunting 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and a 42km run. Ruaidhri completed the swim in 61 minutes with an average pace of 1:35 per 100m. The cycle took him 5 hours and 44 minutes with an average pace of just over 32km/h. The run took him 4 hour and 13 minutes.

Track and Field

13 Dundrum AC juvenile athletes competed at the Munster ‘B’ Track and Field in Templemore last month. Best results were 4th place finishes for Aidan Skeffington in the final of the under 12 60m and Mary Ellen Holmes in the under 11 turbo javelin.

There were 5th place finishes for Shannon O’Grady in the under 11 60m final, Sophie Moynihan in the under 9 60m and 300m, and Niamh Buckley in the under 11 turbo javelin.

Millie Kelly and Tadhg O’Donnell put in promising performances in their respective under 12 600m races. Abbie Horgan made the final of the girls under 9 60m. Belle Kelly and Nessa Dwan ran well in the under 9 60m and 300m. Ruby Kelly, Cathal Heney and Tommy O’Connor competed well in the under 10 long jump and 500m.

Fit4Life

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so keep an eye out on the Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

