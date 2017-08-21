Dundrum AC: Big win for Tipperary athlete at Moycarkey Coolcroo AC 5k

Six Dundrum AC athletes competed in the Moycarkey Coolcroo AC 5k held in Littleton on Friday 18th of August. Despite poor weather conditions, Gareth McGlinchey had a great race to take victory and win in a time of 16:53. Other club results included 7th Martin Keane (18:32), 10th Donal Keane (19:49), 11th Declan Buckley (20:15), 32nd Colette Alley (28:36) and 37th Orela Blake (30:18).

Boston Scientific 5k

Five senior Dundrum AC athletes, along with many juveniles, took part in the recent Boston Scientific 5k Family Run and Walk at Powerstown Racecourse, Clonmel, in aid of Autism Ireland. No times were recorded but a clock was provided. Elaine Murphy recorded a personal best time of 23:30, as did Jan O'Dwyer in 24:34 and Triona Buckley in 36:24. Patricia Moloney and Christina Fryday ran the race with their children and other club juveniles.

Half marathon

Six Dundrum AC ladies took part in the popular Boston Scientific Half Marathon on Sunday 20th August in Clonmel. Linda Grogan finished in 56th place overall and battled it out to finish 2nd Lady in a personal best time of 1:27:58. Other club results included 225th Teresa O'Connor (1:41:35), 230th Noel Casey (1:42:12), 232nd Mairead Julian (1:42:35), 268th Martha Quirke (1:44:55) and 365th Mary Kennedy (1:51:42).

Teresa O'Connor, Martha Quirke, Mairead Julian and Linda Grogan at the Boston Scientific Half Marathon.

Fit4Life

Fit4Life training takes place every Monday and Thursday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on the Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.