Hat-trick for Clonmel teams at All-Ireland Community Games Finals in Dublin

Clonmel Ss. Peter and Paul’s skittles teams pulled off their second hat trick this year when they were crowned All-Ireland champions at the National Community Games Finals in Dublin recently.

The Clonmel skittles teams were well coached and prepared for their challenge, practicing seven nights a week all weathers in an effort to have everything just right for the finals.

The under 12s defeated Monaghan in the first game by 278 to 220. The under 14s beat Monaghan by 315 to 285. The under 16s also overcame Monaghan after a neck and neck contest right to the end which finished 304 to 224.

The under 16s were first up against Sligo in the final. The spectators were silent all through the game with the only sound coming from the banging of the blocks. Both teams went point for point into the third throw. Going into the final throw Ss. Peter and Paul's edged in front and came out victorious by 243 to 227.

The under 12s took centre stage against Offaly next. The young team, who only came together this year, overpowered their opponents from the outset. Tipperary led this final throughout and played with great confidence team spirit, winning gold on a scoreline of 256 to 186.

The under 14 final pitted Ss. Peter and Paul's against Carlow. The strong Clonmel team composed of a mixture of some of last year's under 12 and 14. They were in command from the first block thrown and knowing that the other Tipperary teams were already All-Ireland champions they didn't want the good run to finish. Convincingly they kept their nerve when the pressure was on and defeated the Leinster champions by 322 to 244 to complete a hat-trick of successes for Ss. Peter & Paul's, Clonmel and County Tipperary.

“What a performance, what a year for Clonmel skittles,” a club spokesperson said.

“A huge thank you to all the supporters, families and friends for being there to support the teams.To Kay Lyons and Sandra O'Dwyer our treasurers for their fundraising raffles and collections to fund the teams and registration fees every year.

“To coaches Caroline and Robert Hogan and of course Mary Walsh who has passed on her expert skittle tactics to these kids through the years. A huge thank you to everyone who supports us.

“As our dear friend Matt Anglim (RIP) used to say, ‘once you get your ten, your laughing’. He would be so very proud of you all. Congratulations to all the teams. Up Tipp,” a club spokesperson added.