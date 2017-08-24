Family Carers Ireland: Consultation on home care services open to Tipperary public

Family Carers Ireland Tipperary manager Cllr. Richie Molloy is encouraging members of the public to participate in the consultation on home care services.

The consultation is being carried out in order to help inform the development of a new statutory scheme and system of regulation for home care services. The consultation paper is particularly aimed at people who use home care services, their families and the general public.

“A statutory entitlement to homecare has been one of the major policy asks of Family Carers Ireland for many years,” says Cllr. Molloy.

Cllr. Molloy says the scheme must meet a broad spectrum of needs.

“While we welcome the consultation process as a signal of intent we are disappointed that the focus of the initial phase of the consultation seems to be on how best to reconfigure and regulate the existing services of home help and home care packages.

“Today, one in twenty people in Ireland is a family carer, providing some €10 billion in unpaid care each year. By 2030, demographic changes will require one in five to take on a caring role.

“It is of paramount importance that where a person is supported to remain at home with the help of a family carer then the carer’s own needs must also be assessed and addressed through a carers needs assessment, with resources to support carers to care safely and with dignity at home.

“Regardless of the outcome of this important consultation, existing home care services remain chronically underfunded. A commitment to significantly increase funding towards home care and respite in Budget 2018 would send the strongest message possible that this government are firmly committed to delivering a fully funded, consistent and equitable system of homecare,” Cllr. Molloy concludes.

Closing date for submissions has been extended to 6pm on Monday 2nd October.

Visit http://health.gov.ie/blog/noticeboard/consultation-on-home-care-services/.