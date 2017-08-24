Help needed to find two missing dogs in Tipperary
A St. Bernard and Jack Russell Terrier are missing
Candy has been missing since 2nd July.
Help is needed to find two dogs that have gone missing in County Tipperary.
Four year old Jack Russell Terrier, Candy, has been missing from the Killenaule /Fethard area since Sunday 2nd July. Contact 087-9583634.
A St. Bernard named Ellie went missing from the Ballymacarbry/Clonmel area on Wednesday 23rd August. Contact Diarmuid on 087-6265204.
Ellie has been missing since 23rd August.
