Suspected robbery at Clonmel Spar Express on the Waterford Road
Gardai are investigating a suspected break in at Spar Express in Clonmel.
Gardai are investigating a suspected break in at Spar Express (Clonmel Oil Service Station) on the Waterford Road, Clonmel, this morning.
The garage is currently closed for garda examination.
More on this story as we get it.
