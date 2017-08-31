Dundrum AC: Tipperary club compete in Waterford, Limerick and Offaly

Half Marathon

Dundrum AC’s Gareth McGlinchey had a superb race to finish 11th in a time of 1:15:34 at 5th annual Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon recently.

Sanofi 5 Mile

Four Dundrum AC athletes competed in the Sanofi 5 Mile on the Old Kilmeaden Road in Waterford recently in aid of MS Ireland. Club results included 104th Christina Fryday (41:48), 111th Mary Shanahan (43:37), 125th Patricia Moloney (47:10) and 132nd Catriona Sadlier (48:42).

Curraghchase 10k

Two Dundrum AC athletes travelled to the Curraghchase 10k in Limerick recently. Results included 154th Elaine Murphy (56:43) and 166th Mary Shanahan (57:20).

GlaxoSmithKline 5 Mile

Two Dundrum AC athletes took part in the GlaxoSmithKline 5 Mile in Dungarvan recently. Results included 150th Aisling Kiely (44:07) and 173rd Cassie Kiely (50:06).

The Glen 5k

Eight Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Glen 5k recently. Results included 2nd Colm Bradshaw (18:22), 9th Mairead Julian (21:54, 1st lady), and 14th Mary Keane (22:17, 2nd lady). Fit4Life results included 17th Christina Fryday (24:59), 29th Aine Bradshaw (27:33), 36th Caroline Dawdry (29:18) and 40th Michelle Crosse (30:21). Ruaidhri Devitt ran the race with his family and finished 49th in 33:52.