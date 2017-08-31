Seven sets of twins start first year at Cashel Community School

Cashel Community School welcomed their 2017/18 first year group on Tuesday (August 29th).

Amongst the first years are seven sets of twins, five of whom are identical. The group includes Darragh and Ciara Spillane; Anna and Lillie Fahie; Ciara and Aoife Fleming; Abbie and Kate Bennett; Benjamin and Emilie Borowski; Caoilinn and Aoibheann Casey; and Ross and Robbie D’Arcy.

“This is most definitely a first for the school,” a school spokesperson said.

"In their midst are four pairs of girls and one set of boys. The fourteen students represent 9.8% of the first year group.

“Starting secondary school is a major transition in a young person’s life and we are delighted that in addition to the support structures in the school these students will share the experience with each other. We look forward to seeing all of the first years thrive as they grow towards adulthood,” a school spokesperson added.